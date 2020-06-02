What can we expect from Tropical Storm Cristobal?

Tropical Storm Cristobal has grown better organized and is slowly strengthening very near the coast of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is, as expected, meandering and wandering aimlessly just offshore and could wobble ashore over Mexico tonight. If it happens, it will mean weakening, and the meandering is expected to continue until late Friday. Then a more solid northward track seems to be likely, taking Tropical Storm Cristobal on a track across the central Gulf before approaching Louisiana. The current forecast indicates the potential for tropical-storm-force winds increasing along the Louisiana Gulf Coast by Sunday afternoon. It its current forecast track, and based on forecast trends beyond the current official track, the eventual track of Tropical Storm Cristobal may favor a sharp increase in heavy rain across our area on Sunday and Monday.

NOT A GOOD WEEKEND FOR THE BEACH

Also worth a note: this weekend's beach trip should be cancelled. The water will be extremely dangerous due to increasing rip currents and rough water conditions. Rip currents are often deadly, especially for out-of-town visitors who aren't aware of their dangerous. If you go to the beach, you should stay on the sand. The water will be too dangerous for swimming. It's not worth the risk to your life no matter how long you have waited for your beach vacation.