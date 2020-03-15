Whimpering winter may give it one more try

You haven't put away your jackets yet, have you?

COLD FRONT JUST MAKES IT THROUGH

A weakening cold front moved through today. It tried to bring a few showers with it, but as it weakened the showers faded and have been scarce. With nightfall, the cooler air behind the cold front may be able to to make a little more southward progression, which means our Monday morning may take on a bit of chill. Monday will warm as the warmth to our south surges northward and nudges that cooler air out of the way.

The cold front actually passing through our area as opposed to doing a fade out means some changes looking ahead, too. Humidity will drop back throughout the depth of the atmosphere. That will significantly reduce the odds of us seeing rain this week until humidity increases again throughout the depth of atmosphere. That will happen on Friday ahead of another cold front that is on track to bring some significant cooling for the first weekend of Spring.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will drop by 6 AM to as low as upper 40s along and north of Highway 16 - around Philadelphia, DeKalb, Louisville, and Macon. Morning lows elsewhere will be in the low-to-mid 50s - just cool enough that you may want a light jacket when you head out the door Monday morning. A warm wind will warm us toward 70 degrees through noon. Those northern areas will stay 5-10 degrees cooler. Highs will range from lower 70s around Louisville to near-80 around Waynesboro, average around mid-to-upper 70s for most of us. A stray shower is possible from the low-hanging clouds, but most areas will stay dry going into the evening.