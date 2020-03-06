Trump CDC visit back on after false coronavirus scare there

(CNN/AP) — President Donald Trump’s trip to the Centers for Disease Control, which was scuttled Friday because of unfounded fears that someone there had contracted the coronavirus, is back on.

President Trump's scheduled trip to the CDC in Atlanta is canceled. (Source: CNN)

Trump is looking to dampen growing alarm about the spread of the virus in America.

Before leaving the White House on Friday, Trump said Americans should “be calm.” He spoke while signing a an $8.3 billion coronavirus response funding bill at the White House.

He says the CDC trip had been scuttled over concern about a possible infection there, but the White House now says the president will visit on Friday.

The background

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.

Since then, numerous public events and major conferences were canceled due to the disease.

There are now more than 97,000 confirmed cases globally and more than 3,300 people have died as a result of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 CNN and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.