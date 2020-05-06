Winds could gust as high as 35 mph on our Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! We'll see plenty of sunshine on our Wednesday, but it will be quite breezy. For that reason, wind advisories are in effect for all of our West Alabama counties and several of our East Mississippi counties until 7 p.m. tonight. Winds will be sustained between 15 and 25 mph, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs today will only be in the mid-70s, which is a bit below average for this time of year.

Winds will die down overnight as clear skies continue. Morning lows by Thursday will be in the mid-to-upper-40s. We'll see mainly sunny skies again for our Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front is set to move through our area on Friday. Rain and storms will be likely, but severe weather is not expected at this time. This may still change, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast on that.

We'll dry out and cool off as we head into the weekend, with highs only in the upper-60s on our Saturday. That's over 10 degrees below average for this time of year! Morning lows will drop into the low-40s by Sunday morning, but highs that day will be back in the mid-70s. We'll slowly warm through Tuesday, with highs returning to the upper-70s by then. We will be dry for Saturday through Tuesday time frame.