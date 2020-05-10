Winn-Dixie in Meridian gives back to community

A national grocery store chain launched a giving campaign in partnership with Feeding America to give access to food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winn-Dixie stores including the one here in Meridian, are asking customers to donate to purchase a $5 hunger relief donation bag of non-perishable food items from the register at any Southeastern Grocer location.

The donation will go to the local food banks here in Meridian including Loves kitchen, Wesley house, and the Salvation army. Winn-Dixie fresh bake manager Mark Webb said as a community we are stronger together.

"We take great pride in helping people throughout the year. At this time, we need to go outside the doors and help feed those who are truly in need. They may have been laid off, financial difficulties, and Winn-Dixie wants to be there for them," said fresh bake manager Mark Webb.

This program will go on until May 15th. Organizers say they have collected hundreds of food bags and hope to reach a thousand to distribute to the local food banks.