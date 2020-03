A woman died in a a mishap around 4 a.m. Wednesday at Shuqualak Lumber Company.

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI-TV the accident involved a forklift. The victim died at the scene. He name was not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

An autopsy will be conducted.

WCBI reported Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating the accident.

Click the attached link to read the original story at wcbi.com.