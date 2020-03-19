Woman shot and stabbed to death in Meridian

One woman is dead after a domestic altercation took place at Eastern Garden Apartments Thursday afternoon in Meridian.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. Corner Clayton Cobler says the 25-year-old black female was shot and stabbed multiple times and died as a result.

The suspect appeared to have forced his way into the residence when the incident occurred.

One suspect is in custody and Meridian police are investigating the details that led to this brutal homicide.

We will provide more information once it becomes available.

