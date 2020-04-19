Non-essential retail businesses re-open Monday

Some local small businesses have a silver lining to look forward to as Mayor Percy Bland recently announced that non-essential businesses in the city can re-open Monday morning at eight, with some restrictions.

Mayor Bland's announcement comes after Governor Tate Reeves issued new guidelines allowing business owners to conduct sales through curb-side services only. In Meridian, Pampered Bodies Day Spa co-owner Dr. James Purdy says these new guidelines are steps to some sense of normalcy. Business owner Harry Mayer says he's had to do businesses electronically since being temporarily shut down and is happy to be able to interact with customers in person once again.

“This is going to make it a game-changer for us. Customers will be able to email or call us. We will be able to have some of our staff to take orders and meet them at the door. We will be practicing social distancing and being safe,” said Pampered Bodies Day Spa owner Sherry Purdy.

“We’re sailing through Instagram, Facebook, and we have our phones forwarded. Our community has been very good to us during this time and we’re very appreciative. We’re very happy and excited that we’re going to re-open,” said Harry Mayer Clothiers, Harry Mayer.

“I always remember America under adversity has the engine of ingenuity. Therefore, in the long run, we will come out much improved as a better nation,” said Pampered Bodies Day Spa co-owner Dr. James Purdy.

Mayor Bland says business owners have the authority to require customers to wear face masks while purchasing goods.