1,000 Wins for Rundles as Tigers Sweep

West Alabama handed coach Gary Rundles his 1,000th victory as a collegiate baseball coach by sweeping Spring Hill in a doubleheader Saturday at Tartt Field. The Tigers won the opener, 4-0, and the nightcap, 2-1.

"Anything a coach receives or any milestone he or she reaches is because of all the players who have played for them and all the coaches they have been associated with," Rundles said. "I've been blessed with lots of good players and lots of good coaches over the years. I believe what it also means is I have been able to hang around a long time."

Only seven other coaches in the history of college baseball in the state of Alabama have notched 1,000 victories. In his 33rd year as a collegiate head coach Rundles is 1,000-672 overall. He is 628-395 in his 20th season at West Alabama.

West Alabama improved to 8-10 on the season, while Spring Hill evened its record at 10-10. The Tigers and Badgers play another doubleheader Sunday at Stan Galle Field on the Spring Hill campus in Mobile, Alabama.

"It's always good to win, but we are still making some mistakes that thankfully we were able to overcome today," Rundles said. "Our starting pitching did well, getting tough outs when we needed them."

The Tiger pitching staff played a huge part in the doubleheader win. Peyton Warren, Javian Stone and Mason Hollander did not give up an earned run over the two games.

"Peyton had command of both sides of the plate and pitched out of some situations we put him in by not making plays," Rundles said. "He just kept making pitch after pitch, showing the caliber of pitcher he has become."

Warren (4-2) pitched UWA's first complete game of the season, shutting out the Badgers on six hits in the opener. He didn't walk a hitter and struck out four. Javian Stone (1-0) picked up the win in the nightcap, allowing just one hit while striking out six. Mason Hollander worked 2.2 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball to pick up his first save, with seven of his eight outs coming via the strikeout.

"Javian did a good job after he got settled in and got some confidence," Rundles said. "He has good stuff. He just has to learn to trust it. Mason continued to pitch well, doing did what he has been doing all year."

Spring Hill starters Taylor Gibson (0-1) and Conner Ingram (0-3) absorbed the losses, despite allowing just two combined earned runs. Ingram allowed just three hits while going the distance in game two.

The Tigers and Badgers combined to make 11 errors in the two games.

Connor Christian and Trenton Lee had two hits each in in the first game for West Alabama as the Tigers scored single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. No Tiger had multiple hits in game two.

Daniel Rodriguez had three hits in the doubleheader for Spring Hill.

Game time for Sunday's doubleheader between the Tigers and Badgers is 2 p.m.