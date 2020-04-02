2020 All Scholastic Sports Team: Logan Kelly

Some kids have played the sport they love since they were little but for Logan Kelly, he found his passion only a few years ago when he experienced an 'athletic revolution'.

“In 10th grade I started lifting and running," Kelly explained. "I wanted to see how far I could go with athletics since I had never explored it before.”

Kelly’s curiosity led him to joining the tennis team, which he soon discovered was not as easy as it looked.

“I realized it’s a lot harder than it looks not to hit it into the net or hit it way out of bounds," Kelly said. "I had to learn control with the racquet and how to get good outspin on the strokes."

Although Kelly knew it would be challenging to pick up a new sport, he didn’t let that stop him.

“Things don’t always come as easily but if you just keep on pushing through you’ll eventually get there," Kelly shared. "It may not seem like it when you are fighting for it but if you keep on going you’ll get to where you want to be.”

His desire to be the best he can be is not limited to the tennis court. Kelly's teacher and FBLA sponsor Tammy Alford, who has know him since he was a freshman, shared how even in every day life he finds ways to be better.

"He strives constantly to improve himself. He seeks out constructive feedback from others, his classmates and adults," Alford explained. "To me that’s a rare quality in a high school student. He’s just constantly striving to improve.”

Kelly is also part of Quitman’s powerlifting team and was heading into his second year of track and field. He was optimistic about trying discus before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus.

While he has put in plenty of hard work athletically, the same can be said academically. Kelly holds a 4.18 GPA and is ranked first in his graduating class. He is also involved in more clubs than you can count on one hand.

“I’m the president of the student council, I’m president of FBLA – Future Business Leaders of America," Kelly shared. "I’m in NHS, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta.”

He is also captain of the Quiz Bowl team, one of two drumline captains and was just named captain of the tennis team this season.

Kelly recently made an important decision about his future, choosing to attend Harvard University where he plans to study economics. He shared he was shocked when he read he had been accepted.

“It felt just surreal…really. I didn’t know what to think," Kelly said. "I was just so happy and glad I could go to a school I could really see myself at.”

Kelly's Harvard acceptance not only was a pleasant surprise to himself but others in the community as well.

"Not many people from our area are going to have the opportunities that he has," Quitman assistant athletic director Matt Boone said. "You can tell by his drive and his discipline that it’s paid off for him.”

Kelly was also named a National Merit Finalist and scored a 35 on his ACT.