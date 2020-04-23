2020 NFL Draft: Notable Picks

In a day many football fans waited for, the NFL Draft finally arrived Thursday night with a new format. With the coronavirus causing many sporting events and leagues to postpone, the NFL continued their offseason schedule with a virtual draft.

Selected 1st overall, QB Joe Burrow is now a Cincinnati Bengal. Burrow led the LSU Tigers to an undefeated season after throwing an SEC best 60 TDs. He returns to his home state of Ohio and is set to start after QB Andy Dalton was benched last season.

Coming in at #5, QB Tua Tagavailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins. He was the 2nd QB off of the board after a season of healing and rehabbing after a season-ending injury last year. Tagavailoa threw 33 TDs to 3 INTs last year.

Picked at #7, DL Derrick Brown was selected by the Carolina Panthers. Brown dominated on the defensive side at the line of scrimmage last season, earning the 2019 SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

At #10, the Cleveland Browns picked OT Jedrick Wills Jr. from Alabama. Wills spent most of his time blocking on the outside for the Crimson Tide in his two years at the right tackle position.

WR Henry Ruggs III was selected by the newly named Las Vegas Raiders at #12. Ruggs clocked in as the fastest player at the 2020 NFL Combine, and led Alabama in yards-per-catch throughout last season (18.7 YPC).

The Denver Broncos took WR Jerry Jeudy at pick #15, the 4th player from Alabama selected at that time. Jeudy accumulated over 2700 receiving yards in 38 games for the Tide. He ranks 4th all-time for Bama receivers.