2020 State Games of Mississippi resumed with youth volleyball; 5K road race

The 2020 State Games of Mississippi, which was put on hold by COVID-19, returned Saturday with two events.

The first event was a 5K road race that kicked off early in the morning at Bonita Lakes Park. 58 participants came out for the event that featured both a 5K run and walk.

For the second year in a row, Enterprise native Chet Nicklas placed first in the 5K race. He finished with a time of 19:29:00, beating last year's time of 19:41.7.

The top place finisher in the female division of the run was Collinsville native Zoey Clymer who finished with a time of 21:31:3. Jody Babineaux won the 5K walk, finishing with a time of 32:47.7

Over in Bailey, the second event of the day was held with youth volleyball. This year's event was held at Bulldog Beach Complex, a new outdoor volleyball facility that features two sand courts.

Kim Smith, who owns Bulldog Beach with her husband Judd, said Saturday's competition was the first major event held at the complex.

"We wanted to host (the event) but we only had the two courts so we didn't know if that would be an option. When Doug (Everett) called a couple weeks ago we said 'absolutely we will host it'," Smith shared. "To see all these people here is incredible. This is what we brought it here for and we're super happy to have everybody here."

19 groups participated in this year's tournament, which State Games volleyball commissioner Doug Everett shared was way up from last year's turnout of three teams.

With the coronavirus creating uncertainty regarding when State Games would resume, Everett shared how appreciative he is the youth event was able to happen.

"People want to play volleyball and people want to be outside and I think what Meridian has allowed us to do here with having State Games is allow people to have a little bit of that normalcy back," Everett said. "Parents can come out to watch their kids play and next weekend we'll have adults playing volleyball so I think it's helped give people some peace and normalcy."

For the U16 age group, Choctaws Finest won gold, Spike Girls won silver and J Crew won bronze. In the U15 age group, 4Beaches won gold, ZAHM won silver and Slam won bronze.

State Games continues with three events next weekend that include slow pitch softball (June 13), two person volleyball (June 13) and archery (June 13-14).