SEC Men's Tournament Bracket Finalized

With the conclusion of the regular season for SEC Men's Basketball, the conference tournament will begin on March 11.

All 14 teams will compete with seeds 11-14 kicking off tournament play on March 11.

The top 4 seeds, which will have byes in the first two rounds of the tournament, are No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Mississippi State.

Seeds 5-10 include No. 5 Florida, No. 6 South Carolina, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama and No. 10 Missouri.

Seeds 11-14 include No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 Georgia and No. 14 Vanderbilt.

