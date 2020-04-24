J'Mar Smith ready for shot at NFL

J'Mar Smith is hoping to get a call he has been working towards since his days at Meridian High School.

The former Wildcat quarterback is hoping to hear his name called as the NFL Draft continues on tonight with rounds 2-3.

Smith, who threw for over 2,600 yards and 26 touchdown passes in his high school career, just finished up his redshirt senior season at Louisiana Tech.

A unanimous three-star recruit out of high school, Smith turned down offers from Mississippi State and Memphis to take his talents to Ruston.

Smith has started under center for the Bulldogs since his sophomore seaso. He posted career numbers in his final season at LA Tech, throwing for 2,814 yards along with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The first-team all-conference selection completed 65.8 percent of his passes (223-for-339) and led the league in passing yards per game (281.4).

The quarterback was suspended two games this past season for a violation of team rules. Upon his return, he helped lead the Bulldogs to a postseason appearance in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl where they shutout Miami 14-0. Smith went 13-28 in the matchup throwing for 163 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

He was also named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Year, an award chosen by league's 14 head football coaches.

Smith had been working out with DME Sports Performance trainer Tom Shaw in Daytona Beach, Florida to help prepare for the NFL Combine.