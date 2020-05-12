Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Anderson Regional Health System Staff

For this week's Total Pain Care Team of the Week, WTOK is recognizing all staff from Anderson Regional Health System.

We want to thank all hospital staff for their efforts in fighting against COVID-19 and helping to keep our communities safe.

Anderson Regional Health System's director of marketing Elizabeth Wiggins shared that each time a COVID-19 patient is discharged from the hospital, they play The Beatles' hit song "Here Comes the Sun" over the loudspeaker for all to hear.

Thank you to the staff at Anderson Regional Health System. WTOK is proud to honor you all as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!