Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN.

Taulia was the third string QB behind his brother and Mac Jones this past season at Alabama.

Taulia appeared in five games in the 2019 season, throwing for a hundred yards and a touchdown.

Wherever he decides to play in 2020, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

As for the Tide, they still have quarterbacks Mac Jones, Paul Tyson and also Freshman Bryce Young on the roster.

Young comes in as the number one ranked dual threat QB in the 2020 class