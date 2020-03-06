Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to Georgia, 68-61, in Second Round of SEC Tournament

Alabama fell in its second-round Southeastern Conference Tournament matchup to Georgia, 68-61, on Thursday afternoon inside Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C. The Crimson Tide (18-12) came into the game winning its last four games including two wins over top-15 opponents to close out the regular season before dropping to the Lady Bulldogs (17-13).

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis paced the Tide with 15 points and four assists, while sophomore Brittany Davis added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench. Junior Jasmine Walker added 11 points and Ariyah Copeland chipped in 10.

From Coach Curry

"Congratulations to Georgia. It was another close game. They were able to make a few more baskets than we were," head coach Kristy Curry said. "I thought the difference in the game was the fact that they shot 24 free throws and we shot 12. We just weren't able to adjust, try to turn the corner, get to the free-throw line, convert. We just missed some open shots. Again, it was another well-played game. I just want to say I'm really proud of my team. To win seven out of 10 (down the stretch) and eight wins in this league, should get you in the NCAA tournament. And a one-day game shouldn't take away from our body of work. I'm really proud of my kids because they have fought. We played Kentucky, Texas A&M twice. The schedule hasn't been easy to us as far as the two opponents along with Auburn. I just love my kids and I'm really proud of them today. There were a lot of tears in that locker room. I don't want it to take away just one day from what we've accomplished with our body of work, so I'm really proud of them."

Quarter-By-Quarter

- The Tide carried the 16-14 lead after the first period thanks to eight points from Walker.

- Alabama remained in control with the 26-21 edge with just over five minutes to go before the half. The Lady Bulldogs responded by outscoring UA 12-4 to go up 33-30 at the break. A 35-foot heave at the buzzer by Walker was waved off after just getting the shot off a tenth of a second too late.

- Georgia controlled the game in the second half and quickly built its lead to 43-32 with 5:09 left in the third quarter. The Tide trimmed the lead to five, before UGA hit a jumper in the final seconds to go up 53-46 headed into the final 10 minutes of play.

- UGA continued to hold the lead in the fourth, the Tide cut the deficit to 65-61 with 1:17 on the clock, but it was too little too late as the Lady Bulldogs sealed the win, 68-61.

Player Spotlight

Lewis had a team-high 15 points to go along with four assists. The double figure game is her sixth in the last seven contests.

Davis had her highest point total since Jan. 26 with 14 points and five rebounds in the loss. She came into Thursday's contest averaging 3.8 points over her last five games.

Key Stats

Alabama never led in the second half.

The Tide had 19 turnovers compared to 14 from Georgia.

The Lady Bulldogs got to the free throw line more often with 24 attempts, to Alabama's 12.

Up Next

Alabama will wait to see its postseason fate until the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.