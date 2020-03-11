Alcorn State's Steve McNair, Alabama's E.J. Junior selected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair and former Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior are among 19 individuals selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The other notable inductees include SMU running back Eric Dickerson, Nebraska quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch, Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliot, Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook and Georgia defensive end David Pollack, who is now prominent for his role as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay.

The two coaches selected for induction are former Furman and NC State coach Dick Sheridan and longtime Villanova coach Andy Talley.

The induction ceremony will take place on Dec. 8 in New York.

Here's the full list of players who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in the 2020 class:

Lomas Brown, OT, Florida (1981-84)

Keith Byars, RB, Ohio State (1982-85)

Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)

Eric Dickerson, RB, SMU (1979-82)

Glenn Dorsey, DT, LSU (2004-07)

Jumbo Elliott, OT, Michigan (1984-87)

Jason Hanson, K, Washington State (1988-91)

E.J. Henderson, LB, Maryland (1999-2002)

E.J. Junior, DE, Alabama (1977-80)

Steve McNair, QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)

Cade McNown, QB, UCLA (1995-98)

Leslie O'Neal, DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)

Anthony Poindexter, DB, Virginia (1995-98)

David Pollack, DE, Georgia (2001-04)

Bob Stein, DE, Minnesota (1966-68)

Michael Westbrook, WR, Colorado (1991-94)

Elmo Wright, WR, Houston (1968-70)