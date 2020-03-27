Andy Ogletree named to Team USA for Palmer Cup

Union native and Georgia Tech golfer Andy Ogletree will represent Team USA in this year's Arnold Palmer Cup.

The annual event, named in honor of legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, is described as a Ryder Cup-style collegiate competition that is scheduled to take place July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland.

A statement on the Palmer Cup's official website regarding COVID-19 concerns relating to the event reads, "With the matches over three months away, the Arnold Palmer Cup will monitor the coronavirus pandemic, seeking input from official health organizations in Ireland (the host country) and the rest of the world (given the international field participating in the event)."

Ogletree, along Zach Zediker of Delta State and Pierceson Coody of Texas, were announced Friday as coach's picks.

Since capturing the 2019 U.S. Amateur championship last August, Ogletree competed for Team USA in the Walker Cup in England and the Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship in Texas. He was ranked No. 11 in points for the Palmer Cup as of March 5, and is currently No. 16 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and the Scratch Players world ranking.

As the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, Ogletree will play in this year's Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. The Masters, originally scheduled for April 9-12, has been postponed due to COVID-19. The U.S. open, happening June 18-21, is rumored to also be postponed but the United States Golf Association said it will make an official decision by mid-April.

