BREAKING: Saints head coach Sean Payton has coronavirus

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first broke the news on his official Twitter account saying, "Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly."

Payton is the first individual in the NFL world known to have tested positive for the virus.

As of Thursday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health reported there are 347 cases of coronavirus in the state with eight deaths reported.

Payton is 56 years old and has served as head coach of the Saints since 2006.