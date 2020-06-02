Ben Ethridge Earns Freshman All-America Honors by Collegiate Baseball

Southern Miss right-handed starting pitcher Ben Ethridge received Freshman All-America honors Tuesday by Collegiate Baseball in an announcement by the publication.

Ethridge, from Collinsville, Miss., and West Lauderdale High School, posted a 3-0 record with a 2.29 earned run average to go along with a team-high 26 strikeouts and just five walks in 19 2/3 innings during the abbreviated season.

He made four appearances on the year, including two starts, as he won his final three outings of the year.

Ethridge collected a win in his first start against Valparaiso (2/29), limiting the Crusaders to two runs on seven hits with a walk and a team-high tying nine strikeouts over six innings. He followed that outing with his longest stint of the year at seven innings, limiting Little Rock (3/7) to a run on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts, garnering a victory in that contest.

His other victory came in a relief role as he limited Central Arkansas (2/23) to two runs on six hits over four innings with six strikeouts as the Golden Eagles captured the final game of the three-game set.

Ethridge becomes the first Golden Eagle to garner this award since Gabe Montenegro received the honor in 2018 and the fifth to be cited by the publication since the 2015 campaign. The others during that time included Taylor Braley (2015), Nick Sandlin (2016) and Matt Wallner (2017).

Southern Miss posted a 12-4 record in 2020, before the season ended due to COVID-19.