Burrow’s rookie contract worth up to $36 million

Being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is turning out pretty well financially for Joe Burrow. The former LSU QB will make up to $36 million on his rookie deal.

The four-year deal (plus a fifth-year option), will be worth $36,190,137 according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Burrow will pull in $23,880,100 on a signing bonus.

The Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t signed the contract yet, but that should be just be a formality with NFL’s rookie scale bearing the numbers out already.

Burrow threw 60 TD passes in his senior season at LSU. He also ran the ball for 368 yards and five touchdowns.

The Ohio native led the Tigers to a 15-0 record, culminating with a 42-25 victory over Clemson for the national title.

He is the only player in SEC history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He set the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes (60) and total touchdowns (65). He completed 76.3% of his passes, which ranks No. 2 in NCAA history for a season.

Burrow set the SEC single-season records for completions (402), attempts (527), passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (65), completion percentage (76.3), total yards (6,039), total yards per game (402.6), and total plays (642). He also set SEC single-game marks for touchdowns responsible for (8 vs. Oklahoma) and tied the league mark for touchdown passes (7 vs. Oklahoma).