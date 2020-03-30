Dak Prescott and the Cowboys continue contract negotiations

After placing the exclusive franchise tag on former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this month, the Cowboys and Prescott have reportedly resumed contract negotiations.

According to an article from the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have presented Prescott with a five-year proposal that would make him the NFL’s highest paid player. The proposal is said to exceed the deal Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz received, which was a four-year, $128 million deal with $107 million guaranteed.

The issue for both sides is said to be length of contract. Prescott reportedly wants a four-year contract while the Cowboys are looking to lock him in for five years.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to sign Prescott to a long-term deal or he will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag. If both sides can't work out a deal, Prescott will be the first quarterback since Kirk Cousins with the Redskins in 2017 to play a full season under the tag.

This is the first time the Cowboys have used the franchise tag on a quarterback.