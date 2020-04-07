Dancing Rabbit remains open; taking extra precautions amid COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some states have shutdown golf courses entirely while others, including Mississippi and Alabama, have not.

Some may wonder, how are golf clubs allowed to stay open with both states issuing stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak?

Mark Powell, director of Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Philadelphia explains.

"Golf encourages social distancing. It's more of an individual thing that golfers can do."

While Dancing Rabbit is still open for the public to enjoy, Powell emphasized what adjustments the club has made to follow recommended CDC guidelines.

"We’ve been trying to follow every guideline as closely as we can from sanitizing the golf carts to leaving the flag sticks in the hole and sanitizing them," Powell says. "We’ve taken up our rakes in the bunkers, our ball washers – any touch points we’re trying to sanitize.”

Ball washing stations have been removed completely from every hole on both of Dancing Rabbit's courses.

While folks can still rent carts, there is a one person per cart limit. Sand bottles have been removed from all carts with grounds crew handling filling in any divots made on the courses.

Guests are also encouraged to remove provided pencils and tees from carts as both are replaced once carts are returned.

The club has even adjusted the holes themselves to try and decrease touching points. While some courses have opted to raising cups, Dancing Rabbit has placed a foam circle in all holes that helps balls stay close to the surface for folks to avoid having to remove flags.

"We have a little ball in the cup and the ball just barely goes in the cup just under the lip," Powell explains. "It’s very easy for the golfer to take it out and not touch anything except their own golf ball.”

The club has also limited clubhouse access by allowing guests to prepay for tee times, check in out front and head right to the course. The restaurant has also shutdown dining-in but is offering takeout and curbside service.

While Dancing Rabbit is thankful to still be operating during this time, they aren’t taking it for granted.

"We want to ensure there are no groups, that folks stay six feet apart and follow the guidelines of washing their hands and using hand sanitizer," Powell says. "The number one priority at all golf courses, and I believe everywhere we go, is the safety of the people, the safety of our golfers and the safety of the associates that work here.”

Dancing Rabbit is open to the public. To book a tee time, visit www.dancingrabbitgolf.com or call 601-663-0011.\