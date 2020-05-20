Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener

Get those calendars out Saints fans, we have a date and time for the Black and Gold’s 2020 preseason home opener.

The Texans announced today, they’ll visit the Saints in Week 3 on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:00 pm

New Orleans opens their preseason slate at the Rams, visits the Steelers, and in Week 4 they’ll host the Dolphins.

The preseason game against the Rams is slated as the first event at the new SoFi Stadium.

The only other preseason game announced with a date and time is the matchup with Pittsburgh. The Saints will play the Steelers on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7:00 pm