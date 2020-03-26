Drew and Brittany Brees pledge $5 million to Louisiana

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are committing $5 million to Louisiana over the next year.

The couple pledged to join several organizations and businesses to feed Louisiana’s children and others in need.

“Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need,” the Saints quarterback said in an Instagram post.

Head coach Sean Payton recently recovered from symptoms of COVID-19. Louisiana has more than 1,800 cases as of Thursday morning.

“Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together,” Brees said.