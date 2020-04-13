Former Alabama State, NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) throws during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday, Nov. 31, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Updated: Mon 1:40 PM, Apr 13, 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. Former Alabama State quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, who played nine seasons in the NFL, died in a car crash Sunday night. He was 36.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday. The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned. Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson had a 10-year career in the NFL, winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 as a backup to Russell Wilson. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, playing for them from 2006-2010. He also spent a season with the Buffalo Bills in 2012 before finishing his NFL Career with the Seahawks.

After the NFL, Jackson coached at Alabama State in 2018 as a quality control & quarterbacks coach. He then came to Tennessee State in 2019 to serve as quarterbacks coach.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.

 