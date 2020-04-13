Former Alabama State, NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

Former Alabama State quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, who played nine seasons in the NFL, died in a car crash Sunday night. He was 36.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday. The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned. Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson had a 10-year career in the NFL, winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 as a backup to Russell Wilson. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, playing for them from 2006-2010. He also spent a season with the Buffalo Bills in 2012 before finishing his NFL Career with the Seahawks.

After the NFL, Jackson coached at Alabama State in 2018 as a quality control & quarterbacks coach. He then came to Tennessee State in 2019 to serve as quarterbacks coach.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.