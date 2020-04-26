Former Meridian football players J'mar Smith, Travis Reed sign free agency deals

Two former Meridian Wildcats are getting their shot at the NFL, signing free agency deals on Saturday.

Former Meridian quarterback J'Mar Smith, who played his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech, signed with the New England Patriots. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter on Sunday saying, "BLESSED and THANKFUL for the opportunity!! MOTIVATED and HUMBLE! Let's get it!!! @patriots"

Former MHS defensive back Travis Reed, who played at Jones County Junior College before moving on to the University of South Alabama, signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jaguars head coach Steve Campbell confirmed the news of Reed's signing on Twitter saying, "Congrats to Travis Reed @Wabb_7 for signing with the @Colts Very proud! #MOBSquad | #ProJags