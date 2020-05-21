Former Union head coach Brad Breland taking over football program at East Rankin Academy

It didn't take long for Brad Breland to land with a new football program.

The former Union head football coach confirmed Thursday he will be taking over the head coaching job at East Rankin Academy, a program that went 1-9 last season.

Jeff Breland will be joining his brother on staff to serve as the defensive coordinator and strength coach.

"I feel blessed that they placed that confidence in me and Jeff to go over there, get back into coaching and try to get that thing turned around."

The Patriots compete in MAIS District 2-5A along with Lamar, Hatfield Academy, Leake Academy, Park Place Christian Academy and Simpson Academy.

Breland explained why he wanted to continue coaching high school football versus be retired.

"I really think this coronavirus break that we've had for the last month recharged my batteries a little bit," Breland said. "I missed it (coaching), I missed being around the players, the coaches and the field maintenance stuff that I've always done. This just provided me an opportunity to get back into it at a new place."

Breland said he sees similarities between where ERA is now as a program to where Union was when he first began coaching.

"It's amazing how similar they both are. East Rankin had won six, seven games prior to this past year and Union was kind of in the same boat 19 years ago," Breland explained. "I look forward to the challenge. We're just going to go out and try to get better every day and improve week by week."