Former West Lauderdale baseball players earns collegiate honors

Former West Lauderdale baseball player Ben Ethridge received Freshman All-America honors Tuesday from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He was one of 18 freshman pitchers to earn the honor.

(Courtesy: Southern Miss Athletics)

"I woke up and saw a lot of notifications on my phone from coaches and other notifications with people messaging me saying 'congratulations' and I didn't know what it was for," Ethridge said about when he found out he was named an All-American. "Then I looked on Twitter and saw that I got into the Freshman All-American and it was a big shock...I felt tremendously proud and humbled to be part of it."

The right-handed ace posted a 3-0 record with a 2.29 ERA in his first season at Southern Miss. He also had 26 strikeouts and just five walks in 19 2/3 innings during the shortened season.

Ethridge played at West Lauderdale under Jerry Boatner and later Jason Smith, helping the Knights win the 2017 4A State Championship. He reflected on how his time at West Lauderdale helped prepare him for the next level.

"Coming from high school I learned a lot from all the coaches. Coach Boatner taught me a tremendous amount of things," Ethridge said. "In high school I would go out and know what was expected of me and that helped me to do the same in college. Just being able to know what was expected of me helped me go out there and do my best."

While Ethridge was unable to have a full, first season at Southern Miss, he said that getting his first season under his belt helped him get rid of some of the 'nervous jitters'.

He also shared what goals he has for the next three years.

"I hope to go out there, do my best and try to make it to the College World Series. That's the ultimate goal for everybody and I would love to do that," Ethridge said. "I know we've got to get to Regionals, win series games and conference games so I've got to do my part by going out there and supporting the team as best as I can."