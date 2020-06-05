Gretchen Macdonald hired as new Lamar girls' soccer coach

Former Duke soccer player Gretchen Macdonald has been tabbed as the new head coach for the Lamar girls' soccer team.

Macdonald shared the school wanted to hire her a year and a half ago when the position was open prior to the 2019 season but the timing wasn't right.

"It really wasn't a good time for me personally. We have a two year old, we were new to the area, had no family and help so it was going to be difficult to make it work," Macdonald said. "They ended up getting Nina (Galindo) and she was a great fit for them and did an awesome job...this time around my husband and I were able to make it work and I was able to take on the position."

Macdonald has been coaching since graduating from Duke in 2011. She shared that most of the coaching she has done is at the Premier level and Olympic development level. She has also coached players one-on-one, sharing that she has taught two players from Lamar's team privately.

With the Lady Raiders coming off a 2019 campaign that ended in a loss to Hartfield Academy in the MAIS Division II championship game, Macdonald shared that her team is using that loss as motivation for the upcoming season.

"We started practice this week and what I can see from them is that they're kind of mad. They were close last year and they feel like they didn't finish it so there is this sort of redemption on their minds," Coach Macdonald said. "It's exciting because they're motivated and ready to get after it."

The Lady Raiders will be returning all players from last year's team that ended the season with an 11-7 record and 6-0 record in district play.