Hall of Fame coach Marino Casem dies at 85

Marino Casem, known as "The Godfather", passed away at his home on Sunday. He was 85.

Casem was the head football coach at Alcorn for 22 seasons and served as athletic director for 20 years. He remains the winningest football coach of the program, accumulating a record of 132-65-8 from 1964-1985.

During his years coaching football, Alcorn won seven SWAC football championships. Casem was named SWAC Coach of the Year seven times. He also coached the Braves to four Black National Titles in 1967, 1968, 1973 and 1984.

The Braves football stadium, Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium, is partially named in his honor.

Casem is a member of numerous hall of fames including the SWAC Hall of Fame (1992), Alcorn Hall of Fame (1993), College Football Hall of Fame (1998) and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (2003).