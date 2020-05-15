Hayley Stephens hired as Northeast Lauderdale softball coach

On Monday, Northeast Lauderdale High School announced the hiring of Hayley Stephens as the school's next head softball coach.

A Union native, Stephens played softball at East Central Community College before finishing up her education at Mississippi State.

Stephens served as an assistant coach at Union for two years and most recently was an assistant coach at Puckett. The job at Northeast will be Stephens' first head coach position.

"I have told everybody I'm very grateful for the opportunity. Mr. (Josh) Harrington and Mr. (Jacob) Drury have really expressed that they believe in me to pick the program up," Stephens said. "I'm just excited and ready for journey and to work hard."

With the high turnover of softball coaches at Northeast in recent years, Stephens wants the community to know she is dedicated to the program and is ready to get to work.

"I want the team to know, the community know and the school to know that I'm committed 100% and I'm ready to come in and take over this challenge for the long haul," Stephens said. "I'm ready to work hard and just let them know I'm committed to them. I believe if they know that, they will commit back to me and this program."

Stephens shared she has been in contact with other coaches across the division who have all helped her during this transition.