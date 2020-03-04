JSU team manager, “Snacks,” goes viral after 3-point shot during game

Jackson State University’s team manager, Thomas “Snacks” Lee, went viral after his 3-point shot at the end of a game Monday night.

This was his first time to ever play in a college basketball game.

The video went viral when ESPN, Bleacher Report and House of Highlights all picked it up.

Lee, a former Provine High School student, has worked with the men’s basketball team for four years.

He was able to dress for senior night and was honored before the game for his dedication and hard work with the team.

He wore #35 for his favorite basketball player Kevin Durant and was put in the game with two minutes left on the clock.

When asked how it felt to make this epic shot, “Snacks” said, “KD has always been my favorite player. It made me feel like the ‘Easy Money (3-point) Sniper’ when I made it.”

Durant saw the viral 3-pointer and tweeted in response to it which can be viewed below.

Towards the end of their final game of the season, the crowd began roaring “WE WANT SNACKS.”

He and the Tigers have now won two straight games, improving to 12-17 overall and 9-7 in SWAC play.

Jackson State will return to the court Thursday for a conference match up on the road versus Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala. beginning at 7:30 p.m.