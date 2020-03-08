Jordan Wren ready for first head coaching job as he takes over Union football

Jordan Wren has always wanted to be a head football coach.

After spending seven years as an assistant coach at Olive Branch, Wren joined Brock Clay's staff at West Lauderdale in 2017 to serve as the quarterbacks and receivers coach.

Wren shared with Clay that he wanted to one day lead a team of his own.

"I told Coach Clay when I came on staff that I had aspirations to be a head coach and he always said he would help me," Wren shared. "With Union opening up, I knew it was 20 minutes away, it wouldn't mess up being close to family and it's a great school district."

Wren will take over a program that has been led the past 19 seasons by Brad Breland. Breland shared in January that he would retire as head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year.

"With Coach Breland being there for 19 years he has layed a great foundation, so who wouldn't want to be part of that?" Wren explained. "I think the community (Union) is what Friday night lights is all about. They love football, they are very tight knit and they travel well.

Wren has already met with his new team a few times and expressed what will be key in spring and summer practices to get the Yellowjackets ready come August.

"I think the main thing is installing," Wren said. "They've probably ran the same system since seventh grade so going into spring and summer, I may not be able to go as fast as I want to...I have to remember these kids don't know what I'm talking about because they don't know me."

When Wren first met his new team, he shared that he wanted the players to be left with two important things.

"The first thing is that I am going to demand maximum effort in everything that they do.The second thing is if we can't depend on them to handle their academics, then we probably can't depend on them to handle their responsibilities on the field," Wren explained. "I told them football is a great life teacher but you only get to play it for a short amount of time while your education lasts forever."

While he is excited for the new chapter in his coaching career, Wren shared it will be hard leaving West Lauderdale.

"It will be tough, but I still believe that I'll talk to Coach Clay in 20 years as well as the rest of the guys on staff," Wren said. "They accepted me like family."

Union ended the 2019 season with a 6-5 record, losing to eventual 2A champion Taylorsville in the opening round of the playoffs.