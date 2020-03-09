Kemper County hires Ray Westerfield as next head football coach

After winning the MHSAA 3A State Championship in 2016, Kemper County has gone just 7-28 over the past three seasons.

With the hire of a familiar face to serve as the new head football coach, the Wildcats are hoping to get back on the winning track.

The Wildcats have hired Ray Westerfield to serve as the team's next head football coach. The announcement was made official by the school district's Twitter last week.

Westerfield spent the 2019 season as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Starkville. The Yellowjackets made it to the semifinals of the 2019 6A state championship before falling to eventual champion Oxford.

He also coached at Louisville in 2018 when the Wildcats won the 4A state title. Westerfield is also familiar with winning at Kemper County after serving on Chris Jones' staff when the Wildcats won the 3A state championship back in 2016, beating Charleston 12-8.

The school plans to formally introduce Westerfield as the new head coach after spring break.