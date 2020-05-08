Lamar baseball's Will Swift signs with Belhaven

In a special ceremony held on Jim Wall field on Thursday, Lamar senior Will Swift signed his national letter of intent to play baseball next year at Belhaven University.

"Baseball is pretty much what I've been doing since I was a kid. It's something I've been wanting to do at the upper level and play longer than just high school," Swift shared. "When they (Belhaven) contacted me, I was pretty happy about it and rejoicing about it because now I get to play baseball again."

With the 2020 season cut short after only eight games, not a lot of scouts were able to come watch Swift play in his final season as a Raider. Instead of letting such adversity stop him, Swift chose to take matters into his own hands. He reached out to Belhaven himself, sending them video of him playing throughout the years. Soon enough, the school said they were interested in signing him.

The pitcher and shortstop shared how special the opportunity is to play college baseball since he was unable to have a full final season of high school baseball.

"It's very exciting. I didn't think I would be able to do this again because of everything that's going on," Swift said. "It's great that my friends are able to be here with me and I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen."

Swift finished the shortened season with a 2-1 pitching record that included wins over Jackson Academy and Hartfield Academy.