Lamar to resume athletic practices May 26

After temporarily suspending all athletic activities in March due to COVID-19, Lamar athletic director Shane Adams confirmed to WTOK on-campus summer workouts will begin May 26.

The school board approved the decision on Thursday.

"We appreciate our parents, our board, Ms. Ballou and the rest of our administrative team for giving us this opportunity and for taking in active role in planning how we were going to implement coming back," Adams said. "We hope it goes smoothly not just for us but for everybody else as well."

Adams shared many coaches have been anxious to get back to practicing with their teams. He also said that while the school looks forward to "returning to a new normal", they are implementing new safety measures at practices that follow recommended CDC guidelines.

"We are going to follow all of the local and state mandates on group sizes as well so anything indoors will have nine players and a coach while outdoor groups will be 19 players and a coach," Adams explained. "We will be minimizing any person-to-person contact and clean facilities which are basically the normal things we do every day."

Teams will be allotted two hour time slots for practices to minimize the amount of people at the school.

Adams emphasized the importance of having sports in the fall to help everyone get through the difficulties the coronavirus inflicted.

"Sports brings people together and we just hope that this gets it started. When the public schools move back on June 1, we hope for their safety and pray for them as well as our own," Adams said. "We look forward to not returning to the new normal but going back to normal and things will get back that way."