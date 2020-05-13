MHSAA gives green light for teams to practice in June

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced Monday that members schools can resume athletic activities come June 1.

A statement released by the MHSAA on its website stated "offseason and summer sports and activities for schools shall not begin until at least June 1 or until further notice."

According to a report by The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s Brad Locke, the MHSAA Executive Committee will reconvene May 21 to decide if a June 1 return date is still appropriate based on the state of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

If the return date is pushed back past June 1, fall sports and activities such as football, cheer, band and newly added volleyball will be immediately impacted.