MSU brings back Ron Polk in assistant role

Longtime Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk is returning to Starkville.

The school announced Polk as the new Special Assistant to the Athletic Director.

Polk has spent the last 12 seasons as an assistant coach at UAB, but spent 29 years with the MSU baseball program before that.

Polk ranks ninth all-time in NCAA Division I head coach victories, and first in the SEC.

He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

“I’m very appreciative to this great university and Director of Athletics John Cohen for allowing me to do this," Polk said in a statement. "From meeting with and being available to our coaches in different capacities, to development, alumni speaking events, serving on committees, or occasional radio and television broadcasts, I can’t wait to promote and assist in any way I can to help the Bulldogs continue to be one of the best athletic programs in the country.”