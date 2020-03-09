MSU's Reggie Perry, Rickea Jackson awarded Gillom and Howell trophies

The 2020 C Spire Howell and Gillom trophies both went to players from Mississippi State.

The awards, which are presented to the best male and female collegiate basketball player in the state, both went to MSU players for a third-straight year.

Freshman Rickea Jackson received the C Spire Gillom Award and sophomore Reggie Perry received the C Spire Howell Award.

Perry, a SEC Player of the Year candidate, kept the Howell Trophy in Starkville for the third consecutive season after former MSU guard Quinndary Weatherspoon won the award the past two seasons.

Jackson, a Second Team All-SEC selection, extended the Bulldogs' streak of Gillom Award winners to six consecutive years after Teaira McCowan's selection last season and Victoria Vivians claiming the previous four trophies before that.

Other finalists for the Howell Award included Ole Miss' Breein Tyree and Tougaloo College's Ledarious Woods, while other finalists for the Gillom Award included Delta State and former EMCC Lion Quantesha Patterson and MSU's Jessika Carter.