Malcolm Butler to be inducted into GSC Hall of Fame

Malcolm Butler will soon call himself a hall of famer.

The current NFL cornerback and former University of West Alabama standout is one of six inductees into the 2020 Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame. Butler is the fourth inductee from UWA since the hall of fame's inception in 2014.

Butler played two seasons for the Tigers, finishing the 2012 season with 49 tackles, 43 solo, and five interceptions (including three in one game against West Georgia). He was a two-time All-GSC honoree and an All-American but went undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft.

After going undrafted, Butler received an invite to the New England Patriots' rookie minicamp. He impressed coaches so much at minicamp that the team signed him to a three-year, $1.53 million contract.

Butler won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, making one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history after intercepting Russell Wilson's pass in Super Bowl XLIX that prevented a go-ahead touchdown with 20 seconds left in the game. The interception was named the No. 5 best play on the list of NFL Film's 100 greatest plays in NFL history.

Butler is a native of Vicksburg and now plays for the Tennessee Titans.