Miami Dolphins ink Tua Tagovailoa and Meridian's Raekwon Davis

The Miami Dolphins first and second round picks in this year's NFL Draft officially signed on the dotted line Monday.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was taken in the first round as the No. 5 overall pick, signed a four-year deal worth $30.28 million according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tagovailoa also has a fifth-year option and a signing bonus of $19.6 million with his rookie contract.

The Dolphins also signed their second round pick Raekwon Davis on Monday. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Meridian native has signed a four-year deal worth $5.7 million with a signing bonus of $1.7 million.

The former Alabama teammates are officially teammates again, this time in the NFL.