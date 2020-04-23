Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa with No. 5 pick in NFL Draft

From The Big Island, to T-Town and now to South Beach, the journey is just getting started for Tua Tagovailoa.

The former Alabama Quarterback was selected by the Miami Dolphins as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There were many questions surrounding Tagovailoa's health heading into the draft due to multiple injuries he sustained throughout his college career.

Most recently he suffered a dislocated right hip injury in Nov. that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

But that didn't matter to the Dolphins who have been searching for a franchise quarterback and are hoping Tagovailoa can be the answer.

"This has been a dream growing up, working tirelessly with my father," Tagovailoa shared on ESPN. "This has been a journey, a tough one dealing with a lot of adversity."