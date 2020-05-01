Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson transferring to UVA

It didn't take long for Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson to find a new home after entering the NCAA transfer portal last month.

Thompson announced Friday on Twitter he was transferring to the University of Virginia for his final two years of edibility. He will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Thompson's decision to enter the transfer portal was not a complete shock as MSU's quarterback room has become much more crowded in recent months.

New Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach landed K.J. Costello, a graduate transfer quarterback from Stanford, back in early February.

Along with Costello, the quarterback depth chart includes Vanderbilt transfer Allan Walters, redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayden, sophomore Garrett Shrader and freshman Will Rogers.

With the departure of standout quarterback Bryce Perkins from UVA, there's a good chance Thompson could find himself as the starter this upcoming season. He will likely compete with sophomore Brennan Armstrong for the starting position.

Thompson shared he plans to pursue his masters degree while playing for the Cavaliers.