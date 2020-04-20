Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson enters transfer portal again

For the second time in his college career, Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Thompson, a former four-star recruit out of New Orleans, first entered the transfer portal at the start of the 2019 season. The decision was made one day after former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead named Tommy Stevens the team's starting quarterback.

The dual-threat quarterback then withdrew his name and chose to remain with the team throughout the 2019 season.

Thompson redshirted this past season, which grants him two more years of eligibility. He also will be a graduate transfer, making him eligible to play immediately should he transfer to another program.

Thompson's decision to enter the portal does not come as a complete shock as MSU's quarterback room has become a lot more crowded in recent months.

New Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach landed K.J. Costello, a graduate transfer quarterback from Stanford, back in early February.

Along with Costello, the quarterback depth chart includes Vanderbilt transfer Allan Walters, redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayden, sophomore Garrett Shrader and freshman Will Rogers.