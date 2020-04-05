Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer has been hired as new head coach of Texas

After spending the last eight seasons building a powerhouse at Mississippi State, Vic Schaefer has been lured away by Texas.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte posted a Tweet Sunday of Schaefer and his family giving the "Hook 'em Horns" hand signal with the caption, "Guess who's coming to the Forty".

Schaefer is a native of Texas. He graduated from Texas A&M and spent nine years as associate head coach at Texas A&M under coach Gary Blair. He was a member of the Aggies' staff when they won the 2011 national championship.

Schaefer came to Mississippi State in 2012. Spending eight seasons with the program, he compiled an impressive 221-62 record. He led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament championship game in 2017 and 2018, losing both.

The Bulldogs were runner-ups in this year's SEC Tournament. They were ranked No. 9 and were 27-6 before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Schaefer is a 3x SEC Coach of the Year and was named the Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year in 2018.

He will replace eight-year head coach Karen Aston who reached the end of her contract at Texas and was not renewed.