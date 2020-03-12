NASCAR’s race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been postponed amid coronavirus

NASCAR’s race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway may not happen.

A statement released by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on Thursday announced the race is postponed at this time.

“Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the pre-emptive steps to keep it that way,” a statement from Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dad County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. The March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans.”

As of Thursday morning, NASCAR’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway is still scheduled to occur. NASCAR is set to issue a statement at 1 p.m. ET regarding future race scheduling according to Yahoo! Sports.