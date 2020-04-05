NBA, ESPN working on televising H-O-R-S-E competition

The NBA season has been shutdown since Mar. 12 with no real answer as to when or if the season will continue on.

In order to help keep NBA fans connected to their favorite players amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has gotten creative.

Over the weekend, the league helped launch a players only NBA 2K tournament that fans could watch via livestream.

Now, the league is taking things a step further.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is working with ESPN and the NBPA to televise a Horse competition involving players.

The idea is to televise players competing against each other from their own home gyms in the traditional playground game.

Not every player in the NBA owns a home gym, so the competition will likely include only high-profile players that do have their own courts at home.

Wojnarowski reported that details, including a schedule and specific player involvement, are still being finalized.