NCAA not enforcing uniform return for college sports

The future of college sports remains a mystery.

College athletics have not been played since March when the NCAA chose to cancel men's and women's basketball tournaments along with winter and spring sports because of the threat of the coronavirus.

Now, the attention shifts to whether or not collegiate sports will return in the fall.

NCAA President Mark Emmert told ESPN's Heather Dinich that the decision on when college sports can return will not be determined by the association. Instead, the decision will be left in the hands of state officials and university presidents.

"Normally, there's an agreed-upon start date for every sport, every season," Emmert told ESPN, "but under these circumstances, now that's all been derailed by the pandemic. It won't be the conferences that can do that either. It will be the local and state health officials that say whether or not you can open and play football with fans."

California State University system chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday that it will operate primarily with online instruction for the fall semester. The system’s 23 schools include Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State, all of which are members of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision’s Mountain West Conference.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also advised gatherings at sporting events should be canceled or modified through September due to coronavirus, which would affect Pac-12 schools Oregon and Oregon State.

Emmert also told ESPN he has a "formal call with all 32 Division I commissioners at least once a week" and all member institutions are "prepared to change any necessary legislation quickly to adapt to potential scheduling or rules changes prompted by the pandemic."